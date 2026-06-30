Mehta dies at 92, pioneering director of 'Prestonjee' and 'Rao Saheb'

Mehta co founded Rangayan theater group

Mehta co-founded Mumbai's Rangayan theater group with big names like Vijay Tendulkar and Shreeram Lagoo, trained under legends Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban, and won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1975.

Inspired by directors like Satyajit Ray, she moved into films in her 40s, often adapting her own plays, and even called her medical drama Lifeline one of her proudest achievements.