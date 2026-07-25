Mehta recalls chaotic fan encounter at Kolkata's Kala Mandir

Mehta described how fans threw 8,000 dandiyas into the air as she entered, then pulled, pushed, and dragged her onto the podium.

She recalled someone tried to pull off her diamond ring and someone even accidentally burned her with a cigarette.

Despite the chaos, she kept her cool, even telling fans, "Okay touch kar lo, kya milega?" before she was finally taken out safely.

The moment highlights just how intense TV fandom can get in India, even years after Kyunki made her a household name.