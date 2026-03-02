'Melania' director Brett Ratner's Epstein photos spark new controversy Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Brett Ratner, the director behind the hit documentary Melania, is facing scrutiny after newly released government files show him with Jeffrey Epstein—despite Ratner's statement that the photos are from over 20 years ago and that he did not know Epstein and does not recall having any subsequent contact with him.

The photos, apparently taken about a decade ago, have put his timeline into question just as his film continues to do well at the box office.