Expect lighter moments too, like Melania joking about Donald's dance moves and sharing her love for ice cream over cookies.

She talks about moving from Slovenia to the White House, why personal space matters in marriage, and how spa days help her recharge.

The series also features a rare appearance from her father, Viktor Knavs, who shares heartfelt praise for his daughter.

Overall, it aims to show both the challenges and everyday moments behind Melania's public image.