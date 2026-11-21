'Melania: The Series' premieres Friday exploring Trump's marriage and motherhood
Melania: The Series drops on Prime Video Friday, promising a closer look at Melania Trump's life as first lady.
Directed by Brett Ratner, the show explores her marriage to Donald Trump and her role as a mom, with Melania opening up about parenting Barron and his part in the 2024 campaign.
'Melania: The Series' highlights personal moments
Expect lighter moments too, like Melania joking about Donald's dance moves and sharing her love for ice cream over cookies.
She talks about moving from Slovenia to the White House, why personal space matters in marriage, and how spa days help her recharge.
The series also features a rare appearance from her father, Viktor Knavs, who shares heartfelt praise for his daughter.
Overall, it aims to show both the challenges and everyday moments behind Melania's public image.