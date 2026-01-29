Internet reacts after 'Melania' documentary sells one ticket in UK

The documentary Melania , which chronicles the life of US First Lady Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband, Donald Trump's second inauguration as the president in 2025, has reportedly flopped in the UK . Ahead of its London premiere on Friday, just one ticket was sold for a screening at a theater in Islington. Two tickets were sold for an evening show on the same day.

Film details 'Melania' documentary saw its global release The documentary, which had its global release on Friday, was first screened at the White House on January 24. The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at Trump's life during the speculative period leading up to her husband, Donald Trump's inauguration. It features her fashion choices, diplomatic engagements, and personal moments with glimpses of President Trump's humor.

Marketing strategy 'Melania' documentary marketed heavily in the US In the US, the Melania documentary has been heavily marketed through TV spots, billboards, and a Las Vegas immersive experience. The film's rights were bought by Amazon MGM Studios for $40 million and another $35 million was spent on global marketing. Despite these efforts, ticket sales have been underwhelming in the UK, with many screenings remaining unsold at Vue theaters across London.

Controversy Even theater owners are earning flak for screening it Tim Richards, the CEO of Vue, told the Telegraph newspaper that he had received several emails criticizing his theater chain for screening the film. "Regardless of how we feel about the movie, if it is BBFC approved we look at them and 99% of the time we will show it," he said. "We do not play judge and jury to censor movies."

Social media reaction Netizens mock 'Melania' documentary's poor performance The film's poor ticket sales and high budget have sparked laughter on social media. One user on X said, "I'm laughing so loud I scared my dog and I almost pissed my pants. They spent over 35 MILLION DOLLARS ON MARKETING the Melania Trump movie in England and it resulted in one ticket sold. One fu**ing ticket." Another said, "Congrats on getting Amazon to waste $30+M to market this garbage to empty theaters."