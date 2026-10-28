Memo Torres calls Sasha Renee Perez ghostwriting claims smear campaign
L.A. journalist Memo Torres says claims that California Sen. Sasha Renee Perez helped ghostwrite his stories are just a "smear campaign."
He posted on Substack that Perez had nothing to do with his work.
The rumors popped up after he was fired from LA TACO over repeated violations of its policies and journalistic standards.
LA TACO owner confirms no misconduct
Torres shared that he briefly dated California state Sen. Sasha Renee Perez earlier this year and said LA TACO's owner Alex Bloomingdale and Editor-in-Chief Javier Cabral knew about it and double-checked his articles for bias.
After an investigation, the publication's owner confirmed no misconduct was found.
Torres says he was fired over disagreements about covering ICE issues, not because of any scandal, and warns the drama could distract from real immigration news as elections approach.