Fox renews Patrick Dempsey's 'Memory of a Killer' for S02

Fox has renewed its freshman drama series, Memory of a Killer, for a second season, reported Deadline. The development came as the first season finale aired on Monday. The show stars Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli in lead roles and is inspired by the book and the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer.

Production details Showrunners for upcoming season Aaron Zelman and Glenn Kessler, who joined as showrunners midway through the first season, will be returning for the second season. They took over from original co-showrunners Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, and David Schulner. The series is a production of Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Viewership success Strong viewership and streaming success Memory of a Killer had a strong debut, attracting 16.2 million viewers across platforms and encores. The show also became Fox's most-streamed drama debut in six years with 1.9 million P2+ (persons aged two and older) viewers, outperforming the previous record set by 9-1-1: Lone Star in January 2020. Despite a decline in linear ratings, the series has remained popular on Hulu, consistently ranking among the streamer's Daily Top 10 shows.

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Cast details Cast and characters Memory of a Killer stars Dempsey as Angelo Flannery/Doyle, who leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier secret- he is slowly losing his memory. Imperioli plays Dutch Forlanni, an accomplished Italian chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The cast also includes Richard Harmon, Peter Gadiot, and Daniel David Stewart.

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