Men arrested for firing at Shroff linked to Bishnoi gang
Entertainment
Three men have been arrested for firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Police caught them at Rajasthan's Kota railway station while traveling by train.
The suspects, two from Haryana and one from Maharashtra, are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Suspects shot Shroff leaving Juhu ground
The attackers scoped out Shroff's routine and fired at him as he left the Juhu football ground in Juhu.
After the shooting, they escaped by motorcycle and train, even passing through Gujarat to avoid arrest.