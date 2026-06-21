Menon, AMMA's 1st woman president, resigns with 17 members
Big news from the Malayalam film industry: Shweta Menon, the first woman to lead AMMA, has resigned along with all 17 members of her executive committee.
The announcement came during Sunday's annual meeting in Kochi.
Menon, who took office in August last year after a major controversy, said she was unwilling to be a "puppet" for others trying to influence the association.
Pisharadi heads AMMA ad hoc committee
The resignations followed heated debates about transparency in AMMA's financial accounts. Members like Siddque and Edavela Babu raised serious concerns.
An ad hoc committee led by actor-turned-MLA Ramesh Pisharadi will run things until new elections are held.
Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal urged everyone to stick together and focus on unity as AMMA works through these changes.