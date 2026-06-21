Menon, AMMA's 1st woman president, resigns with 17 members Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Big news from the Malayalam film industry: Shweta Menon, the first woman to lead AMMA, has resigned along with all 17 members of her executive committee.

The announcement came during Sunday's annual meeting in Kochi.

Menon, who took office in August last year after a major controversy, said she was unwilling to be a "puppet" for others trying to influence the association.