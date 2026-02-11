Menon-Mohanlal's 'Swaram' not dropped, but remains on hold
Anoop Menon's much-awaited third directorial venture starring Mohanlal had been expected to begin filming in 2026.
First announced last year as a heartfelt story about love and music, the project faced delays due to a production banner switch.
Now, with filming locations set in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Shillong, Menon has said the big-budget movie is not dropped but remains on hold pending a producer.
Meanwhile, here's what we know of the film
The Kolkata schedule will be filmed during Durga Puja to really capture the festival's vibe—something you don't see every day.
The film promises five songs by Hesham Abdul Wahab and three action sequences for some extra energy.
Plus, it marks a reunion for Menon and Mohanlal after several collaborations, making this one to watch if you're into Malayalam cinema or just love seeing creative teams get back together.