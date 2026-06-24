Menon quits AMMA presidency, cites vested interests blocking committee probe
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon has stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).
She shared on Facebook that "vested interests" stopped her committee from investigating allegations against former leaders.
In her words, "I resigned because I refused to be a puppet to anyone."
AMMA criticism fuels Malayalam accountability debate
Menon's resignation comes after ongoing criticism of AMMA for mismanagement and lack of openness.
Though she didn't name names or share details, her departure highlights the tough road for anyone trying to bring change in established groups like AMMA.
The news has kicked off fresh debates about accountability in the Malayalam film industry.