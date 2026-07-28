Menon's 'Duet' is Spotify's 1st short film, releases July 30
Sheetal Menon is set to release her short film Duet on July 30, making it Spotify's first-ever short film release.
Co-written with Arpita Chatterjee, it follows a pianist dealing with grief for his estranged brother during the pandemic.
Sidhant Gupta stars in the lead, and you can also catch the film on Getaway Pictures's YouTube channel.
'Duet' explores music and grief
Duet is all about how music can connect people, even when words fail. The story centers around a pianist whose melodies spark a distant violin to respond, creating an emotional duet that explores themes of loss and hope.
Fun fact: Menon spent a year curating the soundtrack and Gupta learned piano from scratch for his role!
After facing challenges getting Duet out there, its upcoming release has inspired Menon to start work on her first feature film.