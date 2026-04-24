'Mension House Mallesh' on Amazon Prime Video follows viral fallout
Entertainment
Mension House Mallesh, a Telugu comedy directed by Bala Satish, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows a village businessman whose life spirals when his private video goes viral, causing chaos and misunderstandings in his community.
As gossip spreads, he teams up with his brother-in-law to set things right and win back his reputation.
Bobbili score energizes 'Mension House Mallesh'
The film stars Srinath Maganti, Gayathri Ramana, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Muralidhar Goud, and Rajkumar Kasireddy.
Suresh Bobbili's music brings extra energy to the film, blending perfectly with its mix of comedy as the characters navigate their way through trouble and redemption.