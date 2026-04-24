'Mension House Mallesh' on Amazon Prime Video follows viral fallout Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Mension House Mallesh, a Telugu comedy directed by Bala Satish, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a village businessman whose life spirals when his private video goes viral, causing chaos and misunderstandings in his community.

As gossip spreads, he teams up with his brother-in-law to set things right and win back his reputation.