'We tend to Marvel-ize movies': Meryl Streep slams 'boring' trend

Streep, who reprises her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, emphasized the importance of nuanced characters. She said, "What's really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths." "So that's what I like about this [movie]. It's messier."

AI in hiring

'You might be revealing yourself...'

The conversation also touched on artificial intelligence (AI). Streep said her character wouldn't use AI as she has assistants for such tasks. This prompted Hathaway to share her recent experience of hiring someone for a job when all the candidates sent back identical thank-you notes, allegedly written by ChatGPT. "So I just want to warn you: If you think you're getting away with something, you might be revealing yourself." Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in theaters now.