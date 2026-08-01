Met announces 2027 Costume Institute exhibition focused on Galliano
Entertainment
Big news for fashion fans: The Met's 2027 Costume Institute exhibition is all about John Galliano.
Running from May 9, 2027, to January 9, 2028, "John Galliano: Horizons" will spotlight his bold four-decade career: think legendary looks like Princess Diana's Dior slip dress and Rihanna's dramatic Maison Margiela moment at the Met Gala.
Met names Galliano 3rd living designer
The show is split into three parts: Bearings (covering his rise, setbacks, and comeback), Horizons (his inspirations from history and performance), and Atlas of Transformation (behind-the-scenes sketches and fittings).
This makes Galliano just the third living designer ever honored by the Met, joining icons Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo, and offers a rare peek into how he changed the game in fashion.