Met Gala returns May 4 with 'Fashion is Art' theme Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

The Met Gala is back on May 4, 2026, and this year's theme is "Fashion Is Art."

It's the first event at the new Conde M. Nast Galleries, where the "Costume Art" exhibition will mix historic outfits with artwork from across 5,000 years, basically turning the red carpet into a living art show.