Met Gala returns May 4 with 'Fashion is Art' theme
Entertainment
The Met Gala is back on May 4, 2026, and this year's theme is "Fashion Is Art."
It's the first event at the new Conde M. Nast Galleries, where the "Costume Art" exhibition will mix historic outfits with artwork from across 5,000 years, basically turning the red carpet into a living art show.
Co-chairs include Beyonce Williams Kidman Wintour
Beyonce, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour are co-chairing the night, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos as honorary chairs.
Doja Cat and Sam Smith are on the host committee too.
Big names like Zendaya and Kim Kardashian are expected, while everyone's hoping Rihanna makes an appearance.
The dress code? "Fashion Is Art"—so guests will be wearing looks inspired by famous art.