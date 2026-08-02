Met Gala to honor Galliano despite conviction for antisemitic remarks
Entertainment
The Met Gala is set to honor designer John Galliano with a big exhibit called "John Galliano: Horizon," running from May 2027 to January 2028.
While the show celebrates his creative impact on fashion, it's also stirring controversy because of Galliano's past conviction for antisemitic remarks and his firing from Dior.
The timing feels sensitive, especially with recent rises in antisemitism in New York City.
Galliano becomes Met's 3rd living designer
Despite mixed feelings, Galliano becomes just the third living designer ever honored with a solo exhibition at the Met.