'Method dressing' to 'wedding vibes': Zendaya in Louis Vuitton
Zendaya made a memorable entrance at The Drama's Paris premiere, rocking a custom Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere.
Styled by Law Roach, her dress featured an unexpected back cutout and a dramatic black bow trailing behind.
She finished the look with layered necklaces and diamond rings, giving off subtle wedding vibes that matched the film's theme.
'Method dressing' trendsetter
Zendaya's outfit is a great example of "method dressing," a trend where actors dress to reflect their movie roles during promotions.
This approach makes premieres feel like part of the movie experience and grabs extra media attention.
Stars like Margot Robbie have done it too, turning red carpets into storytelling moments and showing how fashion is now key to film marketing in Hollywood.