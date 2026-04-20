'Metro 2039' coming this winter with playable 'The Stranger' protagonist
Metro 2039 is officially on the way from 4A Games, landing in winter 2026-27 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Steam and Epic).
The game takes you back to Moscow's underground in 2039, but this time you'll play as The Stranger, a fully voiced character haunted by nightmares.
Co-Creative Director Pawel Ulmer calls it "will be the darkest chapter in the Metro saga yet," and early previews show off custom weapons and interactive gear for a more immersive experience.
'Metro 2039' builds on Glukhovsky's books
Metro 2039 keeps building on the world inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky's original books.
Survivors now live under the Novoreich regime led by Hunter, facing tough choices in a harsh new order.
Expect an even deeper dive into Metro's gritty universe as you navigate old dangers, and some new ones too.