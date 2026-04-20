'Metro 2039' coming this winter with playable 'The Stranger' protagonist Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Metro 2039 is officially on the way from 4A Games, landing in winter 2026-27 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Steam and Epic).

The game takes you back to Moscow's underground in 2039, but this time you'll play as The Stranger, a fully voiced character haunted by nightmares.

Co-Creative Director Pawel Ulmer calls it "will be the darkest chapter in the Metro saga yet," and early previews show off custom weapons and interactive gear for a more immersive experience.