'Metro... In Dino' marks Sara Ali Khan's 5th highest grosser
Sara Ali Khan's Metro... In Dino is a modern romantic drama that brings together Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a talented ensemble including Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and more.
The film weaves together love stories, showing how relationships play out in today's big-city life.
Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro...' is her 5th biggest hit
The movie opened with ₹3.5 crore on Friday and picked up over the weekend to reach ₹16.75 crore by Sunday. Weekdays stayed steady, taking the total to ₹26.75 crore for its first week.
For Sara Ali Khan, it's now her fifth biggest hit after Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Should you watch 'Metro... In Dino?' Find out!
If you like heartfelt stories about city life with a mix of familiar faces, Metro... In Dino could be worth your time.
It's got multiple storylines and some solid performances—plus if you're following Sara Ali Khan's career or just want something relatable about urban love, this one might click for you!