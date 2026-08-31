Metropolitan Museum cancels Galliano exhibit after hate crime convictions

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and designer John Galliano have decided to cancel his 2027 exhibit after backlash in light of Galliano's previous controversies, including his conviction of committing two hate crimes in Paris following a string of antisemitic and racist incidents.

Galliano said he was grateful for the honor but didn't want the event to cause pain, adding, "I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it."