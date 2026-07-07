MIB forms 'high-level' committee to examine Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj'

Government action

Government intervened and OTT platform complied

The government intervened when it learned that Satluj was released on OTT without CBFC clearance. The official added, "OTT is not within the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's attention, Zee was asked to take down the film." "The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to comply with the obligations under the intermediary guidelines." OTT content is regulated under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.