MIB forms 'high-level' committee to examine Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj'
What's the story
The Union government has ordered the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from ZEE5, citing "security concerns" and compliance with IT Rules 2021. The movie, which portrays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life during Punjab's turbulent '90s, was released on July 3. However, it was pulled down just two days later.
Certification challenges
'Satluj' was denied CBFC clearance
The makers of Satluj had sought Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance in 2022 under its original title Punjab '95. However, the censor board rejected their request and suggested 127 cuts. When they refused to comply, CBFC withheld its release. An official told PTI, "They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title."
Government action
Government intervened and OTT platform complied
The government intervened when it learned that Satluj was released on OTT without CBFC clearance. The official added, "OTT is not within the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's attention, Zee was asked to take down the film." "The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to comply with the obligations under the intermediary guidelines." OTT content is regulated under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
Political fallout
Political controversy erupts over film's removal
The removal of Satluj from ZEE5 has triggered a political controversy. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the move, calling it an "assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression." He said Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression. Meanwhile, Dosanjh said he had anticipated the ban but noted that their objective to reach audiences had been achieved as many viewers watched and downloaded the film before its withdrawal.