'Michael' 1st biopic to top $1b worldwide and earns ₹83.62cr
Entertainment
Michael, the movie about pop legend Michael Jackson, just made history as the first biopic to earn over $1 billion worldwide. Fans kept theaters buzzing, and word of mouth helped it smash records, not just globally, but also as Lionsgate's top-grossing film ever.
It was a hit in India too, pulling in ₹83.62 crore.
Jackson returns for nonlinear 'Michael' sequel
With all that hype, Lionsgate is moving ahead with a sequel.
Jaafar Jackson returns as Michael, and this time the story will dig deeper into parts of his life we haven't seen before, using a fresh nonlinear approach.
If you missed it in theaters, Michael is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.