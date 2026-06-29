'Michael' is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time
What's the story
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has become the highest-grossing biographical film of all time, surpassing Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film has reportedly earned around $977.4 million globally, beating Oppenheimer's $975 million haul during its 2023 theatrical run. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (the late pop icon's nephew), Michael has been one of the most commercially successful films of 2026 despite mixed reviews and pre-release production challenges.
Record-breaking debut
Record-breaking opening weekend for 'Michael'
Michael set a new record for music biopics and biographical dramas with its $217.4 million global gross during its opening weekend in April. This included $97 million from North America alone. The film also became the highest-grossing music biopic in history earlier this month, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody's previous record of $911 million worldwide.
Production hurdles
The film's journey and challenges
Despite facing significant rewrites and reshoots due to legal complications over allegations made against Jackson in the early 1990s, Michael has maintained strong audience demand worldwide. The film collected $607.2 million overseas and $370.2 million in North America. Japan, one of Jackson's largest fan bases, has significantly boosted the film's global performance.
Industry expectations
Potential for $1 billion milestone
Industry analysts are now predicting that Michael could become the first biographical film in cinema history to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. If this happens, it will further cement Jackson's commercial and cultural influence nearly two decades after his death in 2009. Michael is also Lionsgate's highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($865 million).