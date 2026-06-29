'Michael' is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time

Industry expectations

Potential for $1 billion milestone

Industry analysts are now predicting that Michael could become the first biographical film in cinema history to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. If this happens, it will further cement Jackson's commercial and cultural influence nearly two decades after his death in 2009. Michael is also Lionsgate's highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($865 million).