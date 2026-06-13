'Michael' beats 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to become highest-grossing music biopic

Universal's triumph

More records in different territories

The biopic has also become Universal's highest-grossing film of all time in Brazil. It has outperformed La Mome (La Vie En Rose) to become the most successful biopic ever in France. In the US, it is the highest-grossing music biopic and biopic overall, with the largest domestic opening weekend for a musical biopic. The film was produced by Graham King, who also produced Bohemian Rhapsody.