'Michael' beats 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to become highest-grossing music biopic
What's the story
The acclaimed Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has officially become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. It has raked in a whopping $911.9 million globally, surpassing the previous record held by the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed $910.9 million worldwide, reported Deadline. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film was released on April 24 and is still running in theaters.
Record-breaking success
Other records set by 'Michael'
Apart from becoming the highest-grossing music biopic, Michael has also set new records in the global box office. It is Lionsgate's highest-grossing theatrical release ever worldwide and the largest global opening weekend for a musical biopic. It has reportedly achieved the highest-grossing opening ever for a musical biopic in 65 international markets and surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody's lifetime gross in 40 international markets, including Brazil, France, and Mexico.
Universal's triumph
More records in different territories
The biopic has also become Universal's highest-grossing film of all time in Brazil. It has outperformed La Mome (La Vie En Rose) to become the most successful biopic ever in France. In the US, it is the highest-grossing music biopic and biopic overall, with the largest domestic opening weekend for a musical biopic. The film was produced by Graham King, who also produced Bohemian Rhapsody.
Box office potential
Looking forward to $1 billion mark
Michael is now on track to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, a feat achieved by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earlier this month. The film stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael and features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as lawyer-manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as producer Suzanne de Passe, and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff.