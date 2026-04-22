'Michael' biopic stars Jackson, opens in India April 24

Advance bookings open for 'Michael' IMAX

You can catch Michael in IMAX 2D or 4DX, with advance bookings already open.

The cast includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, plus Miles Teller as John Branca.

The movie runs for 2 hours and 10 minutes and dives into both MJ's personal life and his legendary performances.

After its Berlin premiere got mixed reviews (praised for authenticity but not without criticism), fans in India are buzzing to see how the King of Pop's story plays out on the big screen.