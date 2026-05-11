Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' crosses ₹60cr in India

Box office success

'Michael' becomes 3rd Hollywood hit of 2026

Michael has become a clear hit in India, marking the third Hollywood success this year after Project Hail Mary and The Mummy. All three films have been released within a month of each other. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also performing well, although current figures indicate that it may not emerge as a hit. These results are particularly impressive as none of these films is IP-driven content, which usually does the trick in India.