Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' crosses ₹60cr in India
What's the story
The Hollywood film Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson and directed by Antoine Fuqua, has crossed the ₹60cr mark at the Indian box office. The movie added ₹3.25cr net on its third Sunday (May 10), bringing its total collection to ₹52cr net and ₹62.28cr gross. It is expected to surpass the ₹65cr mark by the end of its third week and close its theatrical run with a gross of around ₹75cr in India.
Box office success
'Michael' becomes 3rd Hollywood hit of 2026
Michael has become a clear hit in India, marking the third Hollywood success this year after Project Hail Mary and The Mummy. All three films have been released within a month of each other. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also performing well, although current figures indicate that it may not emerge as a hit. These results are particularly impressive as none of these films is IP-driven content, which usually does the trick in India.
Collection details
A look at the film's collection in India
As per Sacnilk, the box office collections for Michael in India are as follows: ₹31.25cr in the first week, ₹20.5cr in the second week, and ₹1.5cr on the third Friday, ₹3cr on Saturday, and ₹3.25cr on Sunday of its third week. The total collection stands at a whopping ₹52 crore.