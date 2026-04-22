'Michael' predicted to mark the biggest debut for musical biopics 

Currently, the biggest debuts by musical biopics in Hollywood have been by Straight Outta Compton, which opened to $60.2 million, and Bohemian Rhapsody, which debuted with $51 million. As Variety points out, if the predictions stand true, the Antoine Fuqua directorial can easily set a new record this Friday when it releases.

Global success

Film could surpass 'Oppenheimer's domestic record

The film is also expected to do well internationally, with early projections suggesting an additional $75 million to $80 million from overseas markets. This would bring the total worldwide opening weekend earnings to around $140-150 million. Such figures would place Michael among the stronger global debuts for a biographical feature. Some estimates even suggest that the domestic total could be higher, potentially bringing Michael close to or past Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer's opening weekend of $82 million in North America.