LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Michael' predicted to mark the biggest debut for musical biopics 
'Michael' predicted to mark the biggest debut for musical biopics 
'Michael' releases on Friday

'Michael' predicted to mark the biggest debut for musical biopics 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 22, 2026
02:26 pm
What's the story

The upcoming biopic, Michael, which chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, is expected to have a strong opening weekend at the US box office. Starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the film is projected to earn between $65 million and $70 million in North America during its debut weekend. The revised estimates are an increase from earlier predictions that estimated earnings between $50 million and $60 million.

Details

Currently, 'Straight Outta Compton' holds the record

Currently, the biggest debuts by musical biopics in Hollywood have been by Straight Outta Compton, which opened to $60.2 million, and Bohemian Rhapsody, which debuted with $51 million. As Variety points out, if the predictions stand true, the Antoine Fuqua directorial can easily set a new record this Friday when it releases.

Global success

Film could surpass 'Oppenheimer's domestic record

The film is also expected to do well internationally, with early projections suggesting an additional $75 million to $80 million from overseas markets. This would bring the total worldwide opening weekend earnings to around $140-150 million. Such figures would place Michael among the stronger global debuts for a biographical feature. Some estimates even suggest that the domestic total could be higher, potentially bringing Michael close to or past Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer's opening weekend of $82 million in North America.

Advertisement