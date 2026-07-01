'Harry Potter' actor Michael Byrne dies at 82

Legacy

Transition to screen acting and war films

Byrne transitioned to screen acting in the early 1960s with roles in TV shows like Silent Playground, No Hiding Place, and ITV Saturday Night Theatre. His film debut came in the 1963 historical drama The Scarlet Blade. In the 1970s, he became a familiar face in war films such as A Bridge Too Far, The Eagle Has Landed, and Force 10 from Navarone. He is survived by his former wife Carole Nimmons and daughters Tara and Bryony.