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'Harry Potter' actor Michael Byrne dies at 82
Michael Byrne has passed away at 82

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Byrne dies at 82

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 01, 2026
11:31 am
What's the story

British actor Michael Byrne, known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Braveheart, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, has passed away at 82. The cause of death has not yet been made public, reported The Guardian. Byrne was a character actor with over 170 screen credits, best remembered for his role as an older version of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter.

Hollywood appearances

His roles in other major Hollywood productions

Byrne also had significant roles in several major Hollywood productions. In Steven Spielberg's 1989 adventure film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, he played Vogel, a Nazi collaborator and one of the main villains. Six years later, he appeared as the violent nationalist soldier Smythe in Mel Gibson's Academy Award-winning historical epic Braveheart.

Career transition

Early stage career

Born in London in 1943, Byrne started his professional acting career on stage with Laurence Olivier's National Theatre Company. His early theatrical performances included roles in classic plays like Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Cherry Orchard, The Double Dealer, and The Seagull. He also starred in Death and the Maiden at the Royal Court Theatre.

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Legacy

Transition to screen acting and war films

Byrne transitioned to screen acting in the early 1960s with roles in TV shows like Silent Playground, No Hiding Place, and ITV Saturday Night Theatre. His film debut came in the 1963 historical drama The Scarlet Blade. In the 1970s, he became a familiar face in war films such as A Bridge Too Far, The Eagle Has Landed, and Force 10 from Navarone. He is survived by his former wife Carole Nimmons and daughters Tara and Bryony.

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