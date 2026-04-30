'Michael' cuts 1993 Jackson allegations due to Chandler settlement clause
Entertainment
The new Michael biopic, out now, skips the 1993 child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, even though those scenes were originally part of the film.
The reason? A legal clause from a settlement with the Chandler family meant filmmakers had to cut any reference to those events.
Jackson estate covered $10 million-$15 million
Cutting these scenes meant expensive reshoots and delayed the release, reportedly adding $10 million to $15 million to costs (which the Jackson estate covered).
Now, the movie ends in 1988 and focuses on Jackson's early fame, leaving out his later controversies, so viewers only get part of his story.