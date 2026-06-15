'Michael' earns $914 million worldwide and becomes highest grossing musical biopic Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just made history as the highest-grossing musical biopic ever. It's pulled in $914 million worldwide, edging past Bohemian Rhapsody's $911 million record.

Even with ongoing debates about Jackson's legacy and old allegations back in the spotlight, people everywhere are still showing up for this film.