'Michael' earns $914 million worldwide and becomes highest grossing musical biopic
Entertainment
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just made history as the highest-grossing musical biopic ever. It's pulled in $914 million worldwide, edging past Bohemian Rhapsody's $911 million record.
Even with ongoing debates about Jackson's legacy and old allegations back in the spotlight, people everywhere are still showing up for this film.
'Michael' holds in India 0.82cr 1.70cr
In India, Michael is holding strong even into its fourth weekend, earning ₹0.82 crore on Friday and ₹1.70 crore on Saturday, showing fans are sticking around.
With steady numbers at home and abroad, Michael has firmly claimed its spot as a global hit in the musical biopic world, controversies and all.