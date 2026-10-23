'Shazam!' actor Michael Gray dies at 75

In 1974, Gray joined the cast of Shazam! as Billy Batson. The show, which ran for three seasons until 1976, turned him into a teen idol.

His co-star John Davey remembered Gray in a statement as "a loving, sweet guy with a great sense of humor."

"He loved acting, loved doing the show and, in recent years, loved appearing at comic cons. He really enjoyed meeting and chatting with the fans," Davey said.