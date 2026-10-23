'Shazam!' actor Michael Gray dies at 75
What's the story
Michael Gray, best known as the star of the 1970s series Shazam!, has died at 75. He passed away on Friday in Palm Desert. Gray's career took off in 1972 with NBC's The Little People, where he starred alongside Brian Keith and Shelly Fabares. He also had supporting roles in popular shows like The Brady Bunch, Dynasty, Marcus Welby, M.D., Room 222, and The Flying Nun.
Career highlight
Gray's role in 'Shazam!'
In 1974, Gray joined the cast of Shazam! as Billy Batson. The show, which ran for three seasons until 1976, turned him into a teen idol.
His co-star John Davey remembered Gray in a statement as "a loving, sweet guy with a great sense of humor."
"He loved acting, loved doing the show and, in recent years, loved appearing at comic cons. He really enjoyed meeting and chatting with the fans," Davey said.
Later years
Career resurgence and cameo in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
The 2012 DVD remastering of Shazam! led to a career resurgence for Gray.
He then appeared in several episodes of the FX series Archer and AMC's Comic Book Men.
In 2023, he made a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where he shared a brief scene with Zachary Levi's Shazam as an homage to his original role.
Personal insights
His life beyond acting
Born in Chicago on September 2, 1951, Gray was raised in Miami Beach before moving to Los Angeles for acting classes at the Pasadena Playhouse.
Feeling typecast after Shazam!, he took a break from acting and explored children's theater education, men's fashion, and ran a floral business with his wife, Stacy Benon Gray.
He is survived by his wife Stacy (married in 1994), stepchildren Ryan Cooper and Laurel Cooper, and son-in-law Lee Barker.