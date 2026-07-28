'Michael' highest-grossing biopic ever lands on Starz streaming August 10
Entertainment
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael (2026), is landing on Starz for streaming starting August 10.
Jaafar Jackson steps into the role of the King of Pop, tracing Michael's journey from his early days in Gary, Indiana to becoming a music legend.
After breaking records at the box office following its April release, it's now the highest-grossing biopic ever.
'Michael' available to rent and buy
You can catch Michael not just on Starz streaming, but also on the Starz channel at 7pm ET and PT that day.
If you prefer digital platforms, it's available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Prime Video: Apple TV rentals are $19.99 with a 48-hour window, or you can buy it for $24.99.
This release has fans pretty excited for its digital debut.