Michael J. Fox calls his kids 'greatest gift' at awards Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

At the Actor Awards in LA, Michael J. Fox opened up about what matters most to him.

He called meeting his wife, Tracy Pollan, on Family Ties the "greatest gift of my career," and joked that she also gave him four more gifts—their kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esme, and Sam.

Wrapping up with a smile, he said, "I'm Michael J. Fox. I'm a dad, and I'm an actor."