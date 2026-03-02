Michael J. Fox calls his kids 'greatest gift' at awards
At the Actor Awards in LA, Michael J. Fox opened up about what matters most to him.
He called meeting his wife, Tracy Pollan, on Family Ties the "greatest gift of my career," and joked that she also gave him four more gifts—their kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esme, and Sam.
Wrapping up with a smile, he said, "I'm Michael J. Fox. I'm a dad, and I'm an actor."
Fox's career advice and recent acting
Fox got a huge round of applause for his surprise appearance and shared some lighthearted career advice he's picked up over the years.
Living with Parkinson's since 1991 hasn't stopped him—he still acts and recently joined season three of Shrinking after telling creator Bill Lawrence he wanted to appear once he learned the show centered on Parkinson's.
Ford also honored with life achievement award
The night also celebrated Harrison Ford with a Life Achievement Award, making it an evening full of big names and well-deserved recognition for actors across the industry.