Michael J. Fox says Harrison Ford's 'Shrinking' role hit close to home

Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox teamed up for the third season of the Apple TV series Shrinking, playing a therapist and patient who both have Parkinson's disease. The show explores relationships, and how people handle tough times with honesty (and some humor).

Ford's performance moved Fox to tears Fox, who's lived with Parkinson's for decades, said Ford's portrayal felt incredibly real—"I mean, I recognized Parkinson's in his eyes," he shared, admitting it "I was just brought to tears by it."

Ford called taking on the role "daunting" and wanted it to feel authentic.

Mutual respect on set Fox appreciated how "protective" Ford was during filming and praised his genuine understanding of the disease.

In return, Ford described Fox as "generous" and an inspiration for the show.