'Michael': Jaafar Jackson shines in trailer for Michael biopic
Entertainment
The first trailer for Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, just dropped.
Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real-life nephew) takes on the lead, tracing MJ's journey from his early days in The Jackson 5 to becoming a global icon.
The film promises a look at both his legendary stage presence and his life behind the scenes.
It hits theaters April 24, 2026.
Trailer shows young Michael's rise, family dynamics
The trailer dives into young Michael's rise—think classic Jackson 5 moments and big solo dreams—while also showing glimpses of his family dynamics and creative drive.
Colman Domingo appears as Joe Jackson.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate in the United States, Michael features Nia Long as Katherine Jackson alongside Laura Harrier and Miles Teller.