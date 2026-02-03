'Michael': Jaafar Jackson shines in trailer for Michael biopic Entertainment Feb 03, 2026

The first trailer for Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, just dropped.

Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real-life nephew) takes on the lead, tracing MJ's journey from his early days in The Jackson 5 to becoming a global icon.

The film promises a look at both his legendary stage presence and his life behind the scenes.

It hits theaters April 24, 2026.