Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' gets release date: Details here

Cast and crew details

Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real-life nephew) plays adult Michael, with Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. The cast also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson.

Fuqua says he wanted to show the struggle of a family that has this kind of talent and what they go through.

With a $155 million budget and big names behind the scenes—including writer John Logan—the film aims for an honest look at both the legend's highs and lows.