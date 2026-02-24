Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' gets release date: Details here
The new Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled "Michael," lands in theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.
Director Antoine Fuqua says making the film has been a "spiritual journey," inspired by how Jackson broke racial barriers and changed music forever.
The movie dives into more than just his hits—it covers his rise from the Jackson 5, solo stardom, personal struggles, and iconic performances.
Cast and crew details
Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real-life nephew) plays adult Michael, with Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. The cast also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson.
Fuqua says he wanted to show the struggle of a family that has this kind of talent and what they go through.
With a $155 million budget and big names behind the scenes—including writer John Logan—the film aims for an honest look at both the legend's highs and lows.
Where to watch the film
"Michael" will be released in theaters worldwide by Lionsgate (US) and Universal Pictures (internationally), including IMAX screens for that full concert vibe.