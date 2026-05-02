Michael Jackson's nephew blasts 'clickbait' article about 'Thriller' tour

Social media response

'You and your fake sources...'

Jackson wrote, "Do I have to drag you again, @nypost. Leave my family alone with your lies and clickbait articles." "You and your fake sources. A "family source"...blah blah blah." "Stacy Brown, you have no credibility, never have. That's why I've called you a weasel in the past." "And just so you know, Stacy Brown was having dinner with the prosecution team during my uncle's trial. Stop trusting the tabloids."