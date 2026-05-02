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Home / News / Entertainment News / Michael Jackson's nephew blasts 'clickbait' article about 'Thriller' tour
Michael Jackson's nephew blasts 'clickbait' article about 'Thriller' tour
Taj Jackson defends family against 'NY Post's claims

Michael Jackson's nephew blasts 'clickbait' article about 'Thriller' tour

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 02, 2026
05:02 pm
What's the story

Taj Jackson, the nephew of late pop icon Michael Jackson, has slammed a recent report by New York Post. The publication claimed that the Jackson family was planning a Thriller tour following the success of the biopic Michael. In response to these claims, Jackson took to social media to express his frustration and defend his family's reputation.

Social media response

'You and your fake sources...'

Jackson wrote, "Do I have to drag you again, @nypost. Leave my family alone with your lies and clickbait articles." "You and your fake sources. A "family source"...blah blah blah." "Stacy Brown, you have no credibility, never have. That's why I've called you a weasel in the past." "And just so you know, Stacy Brown was having dinner with the prosecution team during my uncle's trial. Stop trusting the tabloids."

Twitter Post

See Jackson's response here

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Film reception

Meanwhile, know more about 'Michael'

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, was released on April 24. It reportedly opened to a worldwide total of $217.4 million, setting a new record for music biopics. However, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While some praised Jaafar's performance and found the film entertaining, others criticized it for sugar-coating the events in the singer's life.

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