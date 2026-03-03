Michael Jackson's estate responds to siblings' sexual abuse allegations

Four siblings say Jackson abused them as kids for over 10 years at Neverland Ranch and other celebrity homes. They describe him as a "serial child predator" who gave them gifts and exposed them to alcohol and drugs.

Siblings want to cancel a previous settlement

The siblings want to cancel a prior settlement (year not specified in source) that pays each of them $690k per year.

They argue it unfairly silences victims and are also asking for much higher damages.

The estate's lawyer called the lawsuit a "desperate money grab" and a "transparent forum-shopping tactic."