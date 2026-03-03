Michael Jackson's estate responds to siblings' sexual abuse allegations
Michael Jackson's estate is pushing back against fresh sexual abuse claims from four siblings, calling the lawsuit a "money grab."
The estate's lawyer, Martin Singer, said the siblings had once defended Jackson and linked their new allegations to an earlier $213 million extortion attempt.
Siblings claim Jackson abused them at his homes
Four siblings say Jackson abused them as kids for over 10 years at Neverland Ranch and other celebrity homes.
They describe him as a "serial child predator" who gave them gifts and exposed them to alcohol and drugs.
Siblings want to cancel a previous settlement
The siblings want to cancel a prior settlement (year not specified in source) that pays each of them $690k per year.
They argue it unfairly silences victims and are also asking for much higher damages.
The estate's lawyer called the lawsuit a "desperate money grab" and a "transparent forum-shopping tactic."