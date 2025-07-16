Next Article
Michael Madsen's final performance in 'Concessions'
Michael Madsen, the iconic face from Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs, stars in one of his last roles in Concessions—a comedy-drama about a washed-up stuntman trying to relive his past at a movie theater on its closing night.
The film is set to premiere this August at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Director Mas Bouzidi on working with Madsen
Madsen plays Rex Fuel, joined by Steven Ogg and Josh Hamilton.
Director Mas Bouzidi, just 22 when he made the film, called working with Madsen "a privilege," noting that his performance adds depth to this story about nostalgia and movies.
Concessions is Bouzidi's first feature, inspired by his own time in New York theaters.
Madsen passed away earlier this month, making this role a meaningful farewell for fans.