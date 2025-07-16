Michael Madsen's final performance in 'Concessions'

Director Mas Bouzidi on working with Madsen

Madsen plays Rex Fuel, joined by Steven Ogg and Josh Hamilton.

Director Mas Bouzidi, just 22 when he made the film, called working with Madsen "a privilege," noting that his performance adds depth to this story about nostalgia and movies.

Concessions is Bouzidi's first feature, inspired by his own time in New York theaters.

Madsen passed away earlier this month, making this role a meaningful farewell for fans.