'Michael' sequel to tell 'incredibly entertaining' stories from singer's life

The biopic Michael has confirmed a sequel, with Lionsgate studio announcing its progress during a quarterly earnings call on Thursday, reported Variety. Adam Fogelson, the film chief of Lionsgate, said, "We are really excited about the progress we're making with respect to a second Michael film." He added that conversations with all relevant parties are going exceptionally well.

New narrative What will the sequel focus on? The first Michael film concluded with Michael Jackson in the midst of his 1987 Bad tour. This leaves a wealth of material for the sequel, including his album Dangerous and the child sexual abuse allegations that followed him for the rest of his life. Fogelson said, "I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story...and much of the biggest and...most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film."

Production Production chaos of the 1st film The first film was a huge box office success but its production was reportedly chaotic. It was originally intended to focus on the impact of molestation allegations on Jackson's life, with much of its third act dedicated to the scandal. However, these plans were scrapped after attorneys for Jackson's estate discovered a clause in a settlement with one of his accusers that prohibited depicting or mentioning him in any movie.

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