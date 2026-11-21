'Michael' to skip BAFTA Film Awards submission
What's the story
The billion-dollar biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will not be submitted for the 2027 EE BAFTA Film Awards. This decision means that actors Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo, along with the film's entire craft team, are no longer in contention before longlist voting begins, reported Variety. The decision was made by producer Graham King and Fuqua after consulting with Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, among others.
Decision details
Decision influenced by 'multiple factors'
The decision to skip the BAFTA Film Awards was influenced by "multiple factors," according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
However, they did not disclose any specifics.
Despite its commercial success, Michael has received mixed reviews from critics, currently holding a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards timeline
Everything to know about 2027 BAFTAs
The 80th BAFTA Film Awards have returned to their traditional schedule, taking place before the Academy Awards.
Previously, the British Academy announced nominations five days after the Oscars did.
This time, longlists will be released on January 7 and nominations on January 19.
The London ceremony is scheduled for February 21, three weeks ahead of the March 14 Oscars at Dolby Theatre.
Commercial success
About 'Michael'
The Michael Jackson biopic made history when it was released in April, earning $97 million domestically and $217 million worldwide on the opening weekend.
It also became the first biopic to cross the $1 billion mark globally.
The film features Jackson as Michael, Domingo as Joseph Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, and Mike Myers as record executive Walter Yetnikoff.