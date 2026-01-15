Next Article
Mickey gets framed in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' S04
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, and things get wild fast—Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) a dead body is found in the trunk of his car, and he is later charged with the murder.
He's not backing down though, as he gears up to fight for his name.
Haller vs. tough new prosecutor
This season brings in Dana Berg, who's known for being relentless.
With mounting pressure and increasing difficulty proving his innocence, Mickey fires back, saying he'll fight to clear his name.
Expect him to battle hard to clear his name and save his firm.
Cast and release date
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey, joined by Neve Campbell back full-time as Maggie.
Season 4 has 10 episodes dropping on February 5, 2026, inspired by Michael Connelly's novel The Law of Innocence.