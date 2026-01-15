'Scream 7' trailer: Ghostface returns for final showdown Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

The Scream 7 trailer just landed, and it's all about Ghostface making one last terrifying comeback.

It kicks off with throwback phone calls from earlier movies—remember Drew Barrymore and Sidney Prescott?

Now, decades later, Ghostface is after Sidney's daughter (Isabel May), who's the same age her mom was in the original.