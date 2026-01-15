Next Article
'Scream 7' trailer: Ghostface returns for final showdown
Entertainment
The Scream 7 trailer just landed, and it's all about Ghostface making one last terrifying comeback.
It kicks off with throwback phone calls from earlier movies—remember Drew Barrymore and Sidney Prescott?
Now, decades later, Ghostface is after Sidney's daughter (Isabel May), who's the same age her mom was in the original.
Trailer highlights
Ghostface uses Sidney's daughter to lure her back for a final face-off, promising revenge and plenty of suspense.
Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4, is directing this one too.
Cast and release info
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mckenna Grace all star.
Filming took place in Atlanta.
Scream 7 hits theaters in India on February 27 2026.