Micro-drama platforms: Viewers hesitate to subscribe due to auto-renewal charges

People prefer monthly prices between ₹50 to ₹99

Most people prefer monthly prices between ₹50 to ₹99, and trial offers for just ₹1 to ₹2 are popular.

But after the trial, subscriptions jump to quarterly plans costing ₹499 to ₹699, usually through UPI, which catches many off guard.

Complaints about hidden charges and free or pirated content make some think twice before subscribing.