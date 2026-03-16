Micro-drama platforms: Viewers hesitate to subscribe due to auto-renewal charges
More than half of Indian viewers are skipping micro-drama subscriptions because they're worried about auto-renewal charges.
Even though 28% have paid for these platforms before, only 17% keep their plans active.
People prefer monthly prices between ₹50 to ₹99
Most people prefer monthly prices between ₹50 to ₹99, and trial offers for just ₹1 to ₹2 are popular.
But after the trial, subscriptions jump to quarterly plans costing ₹499 to ₹699, usually through UPI, which catches many off guard.
Complaints about hidden charges and free or pirated content make some think twice before subscribing.
Over 100 million people already watch micro-dramas on their phones
Over 100 million people already watch micro-dramas on their phones, and hits like Story TV's Gold Digger Kahin Ki have crossed 210 million views.
Analysts project continued strong audience growth and rising revenues as the market keeps growing.