Micro-dramas give Indian TV writers faster pay and creative freedom

India's micro-drama apps pay writers ₹25,000-₹4L

India now has around 40 to 45 micro-drama apps churning out up to 200 hours per app of content every month.

Writer pay ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹400,000 per series, depending on the platform.

As Saurabh Pandey from Story TV puts it, there's huge potential here for anyone with a TV background.

Payments come quicker too, within 30 days, making this space especially attractive for both experienced and new writers looking for steady gigs and creative variety.