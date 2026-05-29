Micro-dramas give Indian TV writers faster pay and creative freedom
Micro-dramas are quickly becoming the place to be for Indian TV writers, offering faster payments, more creative freedom, and flexible work schedules.
With shoots wrapping up in just 10 to 15 days, writers can experiment with fresh stories instead of sticking to the usual TRP-driven formulas.
India's micro-drama apps pay writers ₹25,000-₹4L
India now has around 40 to 45 micro-drama apps churning out up to 200 hours per app of content every month.
Writer pay ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹400,000 per series, depending on the platform.
As Saurabh Pandey from Story TV puts it, there's huge potential here for anyone with a TV background.
Payments come quicker too, within 30 days, making this space especially attractive for both experienced and new writers looking for steady gigs and creative variety.