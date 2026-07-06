Micro dramas on set platforms are attracting advertisers

Micro dramas are changing brand advertising

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:42 pm Jul 06, 202604:42 pm

What's the story

Pocket Aces, a digital entertainment company owned by music label Saregama, is witnessing a shift in advertisers' preferences. Brands are now investing more in micro dramas than traditional short-form videos. The company has seen brands paying up to 50 times more for campaigns that blend storytelling with the publisher's distribution, as per a new report. This trend is being viewed as one of the first sustainable business models in this format.