Mid budget Indian films pull in 59L/cr to 100L/cr
Mid-budget Indian films are quietly winning big at the box office, even as many thought streaming had taken over.
Recent hits like Awarapan 2, DC, and Chennai Love Story have pulled in ₹59 to ₹100 crore each, all on modest budgets.
What's working? Strong stories and genuine emotion seem to be drawing people out for that shared theater vibe again.
Malik says streamers made audiences selective
Turns out, streaming hasn't killed theaters: it's just made viewers pickier about what they'll watch on the big screen.
As film distributor and trade analyst Shaaminder Malik puts it, "Streamers have made audiences selective about mid-budget movies and not anti-theatrical."
Post-pandemic, people want relatable stories and a sense of community, plus a little nostalgia, and good music never hurt.
Word-of-mouth buzz is helping too, giving this once-overlooked segment a fresh shot at success.