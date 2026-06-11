Middleton signals style shift in Roland Mouret at Cotswolds wedding

Roland Mouret dress, Rupert Sanderson pumps

Her look featured matching buttons, a folded collar, and a pleated skirt, plus a Jane Taylor London hat with brown ribbon.

She finished it off with her trusty Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps (yes, those classic heels she has had for more than a decade).

The shoemaker called them "a timeless design, perfect for weddings and special occasions" on Instagram, showing love for Kate's choice to mix something new with something tried-and-true.