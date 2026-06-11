Middleton signals style shift in Roland Mouret at Cotswolds wedding
Kate Middleton switched things up at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on June 6, choosing a cream Roland Mouret dress that appeared to be new instead of her usual recycled outfits.
The Cotswolds event saw Prince William in attendance too, and Kate's move definitely caught some attention since she usually keeps the spotlight on the couple by rewearing old favorites.
Roland Mouret dress, Rupert Sanderson pumps
Her look featured matching buttons, a folded collar, and a pleated skirt, plus a Jane Taylor London hat with brown ribbon.
She finished it off with her trusty Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps (yes, those classic heels she has had for more than a decade).
The shoemaker called them "a timeless design, perfect for weddings and special occasions" on Instagram, showing love for Kate's choice to mix something new with something tried-and-true.
Middleton rewears outfits at royal weddings
Kate has made rewearing outfits at royal weddings her thing — like the Alexander McQueen coat at Prince Harry's wedding or Elie Saab for her sister Pippa.
This time, going for something fresh marks a small but noticeable shift in her style playbook.