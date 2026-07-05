Midjourney seeks Disney, Universal, Warner Bros AI documents in lawsuit
Midjourney, the AI image startup, is asking Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. to be more open about how they use generative AI as their legal battle heats up.
The studios sued Midjourney last year for allegedly copying famous characters like Bart Simpson and Darth Vader with its tools.
Now, Midjourney wants to see not just public-facing outputs but also internal documents (like storyboarding models) to find out if the studios are using similar AI methods.
Studios say requests exceed lawsuit scope
The studios say Midjourney's requests go too far and aren't relevant to the lawsuit, which focuses on whether Midjourney's tools break copyright rules, not on how Hollywood uses AI behind the scenes.
With both sides digging in their heels over what evidence should be shared, this case is shaping up to be a big one for creative tech and copyright law.