Midjourney seeks Disney, Universal, Warner Bros AI documents in lawsuit Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Midjourney, the AI image startup, is asking Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. to be more open about how they use generative AI as their legal battle heats up.

The studios sued Midjourney last year for allegedly copying famous characters like Bart Simpson and Darth Vader with its tools.

Now, Midjourney wants to see not just public-facing outputs but also internal documents (like storyboarding models) to find out if the studios are using similar AI methods.